The Rupertswood Farm Crop Maze is serving up an Easter treat to keep up with demand.
The farm at Hagley has extended its opening dates by a further two weekends over the Easter holidays.
Anna Clark, who owns Rupertswood Farm with her husband Rowan, said the crop maze had been "terribly popular" this year and had been drawing in large crowds each weekend.
"Visitors are constantly asking if we are open over Easter as they would like to return bringing friends and family visiting Tassie over this period," Mrs Clark said.
"As the crop maze still looks quite majestic - standing proud and tall - and not quite ready to harvest, we thought why not."
She said unusual weather conditions had changed the timeline for harvesting the new maize variety, used for the walls of the attraction, for silage.
Visitors will be able to tackle the maze carved into the shape of a Tasmanian Wedge-Tailed Eagle on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. It will also be open the following weekend on April 15 and 16.
It opens from 10am and last entry is 4pm.
Tickets are available online at rupertswoodfarm.com.au
