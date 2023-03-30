Tasmania Police, in partnership with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and the Environment Protection Authority Tasmania, conducted a combined traffic operation on the Midlands Highway on Wednesday.
Police say they conducted 390 random breath tests including a number of heavy vehicles as well as:
Northern road policing services sergeant, Ben Kromkamp, said during the operation, police intercepted and charged a 68-year-old female with drink driving after she returned a reading of 0.091 - almost twice the legal limit.
"The woman was intercepted early yesterday morning and had reportedly stopped drinking the night before," Mr Kromkamp said.
"It is a timely reminder that alcohol can remain in your system for a long period of time and that even after a rest period, you may be over the prescribed alcohol limit the next day.
"It's simple, if you've been drinking, don't drive."
