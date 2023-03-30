The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police intercept and charge drunk driver during traffic operation

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania police conducted a traffic operation on the Midlands Highway Wednesday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania police conducted a traffic operation on the Midlands Highway Wednesday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police, in partnership with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and the Environment Protection Authority Tasmania, conducted a combined traffic operation on the Midlands Highway on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.