The winner of the 2022 Art Rage competition, which features over 100 student works from students in high schools and colleges across Tasmania, was announced on Friday.
In It's 28th year, ArtRage is an annual initiative from the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery that showcases the top selection from emerging year 11 and 12 artists in Tasmania.
This year's winner is year 12 student from The Hutchins School in Hobart Anabelle Zeeman with her landscape inspired piece titled Untitled.
Ms Zeeman said she was honoured to be recognised for the award.
"With this piece I really wanted to capture the light and the natural landscapes because I'm around them all the time," she said.
Ms Zeeman was presented with a medallion featuring limited-edition artwork donated by Tasmanian artist Michael McWilliams.
She encouraged future students to take part in the program.
"It can definitely be slow to begin with but so worth it in the end once you get going," Ms Zeeman said.
"It's so much fun and such a great subject in school."
Exhibition curator Patrick Sutczak said ArtRage was an exciting opportunity to select pieces for the exhibition.
"It was a great privilege to be asked to zero in on a work that I felt was worthy of the of the prize," he said.
"I was drawn to Anabelle's work again and again and again, and was pleased to be able to name her as the recipient."
Mr Sutczak said he felt her piece was very sophisticated.
"I like the fact that the work can be read as a single piece," he said.
"Each panel can be read as a single piece, or you can read the whole narrative as one so it was a very pleasing work to return to."
QVMAG Arts Foundation Brian Hartnett chairman said ArtRage was vital to developing young artists in Tasmania.
"It gives encouragement and recognition and just shows the potential that people have," he said.
"There's no doubt they'll go on in life to do lots of other good works."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said art foundation did an incredible job supporting the work of the QVMAG.
"We're really excited to welcome Anabelle and her family from the south of the state as we recognize the incredible achievements of TCE art students included in our exhibition," Cr Gibson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.