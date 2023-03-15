With the upcoming election in May for Tasmania's Legislative Council Launceston member, the Greens have announced their candidate.
Cecily Rosol will stand for the role, currently held by independent Rosemary Armitage.
Ms Rosol said the lived experience she had heard from people in the community was what compelled her to run in the election.
"The issue closest to my heart is how we care for our children and trauma in the community and how we respond to that and treat them," she said.
"That's very personal for me because I am a foster carer and have experienced what it's like for those children."
Ms Rosol, who stood for City of Launceston council in 2022, said she felt having worked as a nurse and now as a counsellor she saw the difficulties facing the community.
"I hear their stories about what life is like for them and how how difficult things can be for them," she said.
"I'm at the coalface of life for people in their difficult times."
Ms Rosol said having seen the impact of mental health on people's lives, there was often a straight line to a public policy effecting their health issues.
"If we worked on the public policies, people could live better, healthier and happier lives," she said.
Ms Rosol said the cost of living crisis was something the Greens wanted to address with policies like a moratorium on rent rises.
She said a moratorium would not only help those who struggled with their rent, but those experiencing financial stress in other areas.
Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said she was proud to have Ms Rosol stand as the Greens candidate.
"We need people like Cecily with lived experience, big hearts and a really clear vision in public office," she said.
"When you have a look at Cecily's life experience and her skills, it really is all about people and community and working to make lives better."
Ms Rosol said she was excited and thrilled to be standing so people have a "choice to vote for change".
"There's a good case for change because we have got a lot of issues and challenges that we're facing as a community and as a state," she said. "What we have at the moment isn't working to address any of those issues."
Ms Rosol said to make change new voices were needed.
"We've had a lot of the same for a very long time and we need change," she said.
Rosemary Armitage was elected to the Legislative Council in 2011 after the retirement of long-serving member Don Wing.
She was re-elected in 2017 after a close race with former union head Neroli Ellis.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
