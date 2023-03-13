Scamander Beach Resort sells to Tasmanian syndicate after major revamp

One of the East Coast's biggest properties is in the hands of new owners just three years since it last sold.
The Scamander Beach Resort was put on the market in October after Vision Hotel Group had completed a major refurbishment of the 60-room property.
Details of the sale have not been disclosed, however, it is understood the property settled for a price between $6.5 million and $7 million in the past fortnight.
Knight Frank's John Blacklow said the sellers had done a great job to restore the coastal icon to its former glory.
"When they bought it the property was in pretty much a run-down condition," Mr Blacklow said.
"They spent a lot of money on a refurbishment program and a marketing program and they got a lot of business back to the property - it was completely different when they sold it to when they bought it."
The resort attracted nationwide interest before selling to a "local syndicate" that owns other tourism complexes on the East Coast.
"We had plenty of offers - there were a couple of offers from interstate as well as the local offers," Mr Blacklow said.
"We see a bright future for it, particularly for the group who's bought it - they're also experts in their own field for tourism properties, so it's gone to good hands."
The sale marks the biggest transaction on the East Coast since a 51.7 acre property overlooking Binalong Bay sold for a record-breaking $6 million nearly 18 months ago.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
