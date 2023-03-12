The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police pronounced the woman dead at a Campania property overnight, and took a man into custody

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Acting Inspector Nick Bowden. Photo by Ben Seeder
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Campania

Police have detained a 38 year-old man and have not ruled out foul play in the death of a woman hit by a car at an isolated property in Campania in the early hours of Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.