Police have detained a 38 year-old man and have not ruled out foul play in the death of a woman hit by a car at an isolated property in Campania in the early hours of Monday morning.
Detective acting inspector Nick Bowden said emergency services were called to the property at Native Corners Road at about 3.30am on Monday, where the 37 year-old Tasmanian woman was found to have suffered "multiple traumas" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He said he believed that the detained man and the deceased victim were known to each other.
The incident was being treated as "suspicious" due to "a number of anomalies", but he declined to go into further detail.
"Since that time, a 38 year-old man has been taken into custody and is currently assisting us with our enquiries," he said.
He confirmed that a white Holden Commodore was involved in the incident, and that the vehicle had been towed to the police garage to undergo further investigation and forensic analysis.
The investigation has included both the car and the property, Inspector Bowden said.
"We have conducted thorough searches of that property and gleaned evidence from numerous parts of that property."
Police have also questioned other witnesses to the incident as part of the ongoing investigation, he said.
Detectives from the CIB, as well as forensic services and uniformed officers attended the scene.
Police are requesting anyone with any information to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers.
