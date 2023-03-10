Tasmanian theatre icon Peter Hammond attributes his newest honour to a culmination of working with a myriad of theatre groups and individuals in the North.
Hammond received the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the Tasmanian Theatre Awards hosted by the Theatre Council of Tasmania last Saturday night.
He said the achievement was acknowledgement of the other people and mentors who had been very generous to him over his 40 years in theatre in the region.
"It's an honour," Hammond said.
"When you direct shows, and I've done over 130 productions, you're continually working with actors and other talent such as designers and technicians.
"It's a two-way reciprocation and two-way game. Between us, it's never just a one man sport, it's very much a team effort."
Hammond drew upon the production of Tamar Tidings as an example of team-work. The 2007 show required the coordination of 11 different theatre groups coming together with an orchestra and the support of Northern councils as the show was conducted on a moving barge down the Tamar River.
Other highlights for Hammond has been working at the old Princess Theatre for staging the 100th year concert.
"Working in that beautiful theatre was a highlight," he said.
His production of Evita was the first community production in the world, and he ranked productions based on playwriter Dr Stella Kent's work highly.
"It's the same [sense of accomplishment] working with a few new playwriters, and giving a voice to them when they are new to the scene," Hammond said.
Hammond worked for the School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Tasmania for over 30 years.
Theatre Council president Ross Marsden said Hammond had been a foundation for theatre in the North for decades.
"We are so pleased to present him with this honour," Marsden said.
"His involvement in the industry has had a prolific impact on so many, in particular the younger generation during his time as head of the Performing Arts at UTAS."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
