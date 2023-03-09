The Examiner
NDIA seeks housing solution for man living with cerebral palsy

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Tim Bowerman had his initial application to live in a Specialised Disability Apartment knocked back. Picture by Rod Thompson

The National Disability Insurance Agency has engaged in discussions with Newnham's Tim Bowerman, who lives with cerebral palsy, after rejecting his initial application to live in a Specialised Disability Apartment [SDA].

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

