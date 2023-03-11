Scotch Oakburn student Himash Keerthiratne didn't buckle under pressure during his first individual national tournament over the summer.
Himash finished seventh overall competing at the Australian Junior Championships in the under 14 division in Melbourne.
My goals are to one day maybe become an Australia chess champion ... [and] a grand master.- Himash Keerthiratne
He said all the best players of the age division from across the country had been at the competition.
"It was a great experience for me to play against them as I hadn't played many national players before," Himash said.
Himash had qualified for the tournament after winning the Tasmanian Junior Chess Competition.
It's not the first time he has impressed on the national stage, having competed with his school at interschool competitions.
His love of chess was sparked after watching his dad, who became his first coach, play the game.
Since, Himash has had the support of Devonport Chess Club, Launceston Chess Club and Tasmanian coaches to develop his skills in the game.
He has dreams of going much further in chess.
"My goals are to one day maybe become an Australia chess champion - number one in the tournament - and also get into the top 50 of the world's best players, and also to become a grand master," Himash said.
Molly Appleton
