The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pole Revolution aerial silk classes promote empowerment and strength

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pole Revolution aerial silks instructor Jem Aykiran, demonstrating her skills in the studio. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Launceston pole studio is lifting women to new heights, quite literally, with its latest offering of aerial silk classes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.