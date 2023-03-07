A Launceston pole studio is lifting women to new heights, quite literally, with its latest offering of aerial silk classes.
In the Pole Revolution classes, performers climb the suspended fabric relying only on their training and skill.
Pole Revolution owner and instructor Sheri Edmunds said the classes promote empowerment and present an opportunity for personal growth while encouraging the development of strength, flexibility, courage, and stamina.
"So far, the classes have been so well received by our students," Ms Edmunds said.
"Our classes, in general, are quite small and intimate, so there is a lot of one-on-one instruction. It helps to create a supportive community and environment to learn.
"Anyone from beginner to experienced, young or old, and any gender are welcome to come along and try it out. Many people might hold back because they don't think they can or are capable, but we say the opposite."
Pole Revolution aerial silks instructor Jem Aykiran said she enjoyed teaching her students new skills while offering a safe learning space.
"It's so fun to help people to develop a new skill and make some friends," she said.
"But mostly, it's incredible to help people feel good about themselves.
"It's empowering, especially for women, to learn something and be able to do something new. It really gives you such a boost of confidence."
Pole Revolution instructor Maly Westbrook said the studio also offers Lyra classes where a circular hoop is suspended from the ceiling.
"The Lyra classes are another amazing form of fitness we have on offer," Ms Westbrook said.
"And they are also amazing for mental well-being. It's awesome to overcome a challenge and figure out your own techniques to achieve your goals."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
