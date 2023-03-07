Newstead College students banded together on Tuesday to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Council, proving school isn't just about books and exams but also about positively impacting the community.
Year 12 students Tahlia Frost, Maddie Etchells and Hannah Carr were just some of the organisers behind the successful Colours for Cancer Day event.
"I have a lot of family members who have had cancer, so it was a cause close to me," Tahlia said.
"And so it was great to see so many students out today, joining in and getting involved."
Helped by Sports and Recreational Management teacher Tom Viney, the students held a sausage sizzle, face painting, sold cupcakes and had a netball and a three-by-three basketball game.
"The students have done a great job organising this event and have been especially mindful of how cancer is a sensitive topic to many people," Mr Viney said.
"I'm very proud of all the hard work that's gone into today."
The students selected 10 cancers, each represented by a different colour, to raise awareness and funds for.
READ MORE: Combating veteran suicide one step at a time
"There are many cancers that impact so many Australians, so it was difficult to highlight only a few," Hannah said.
"My nan, who I was very close with, had a lot of trouble with skin cancers, and my great uncle battled bone cancer, which they found quite late. And my aunt and uncle are both fighting bowel cancer.
"Cancer is something that unfortunately affects so many people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.