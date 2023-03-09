The Examiner
West Tamar Council's Exeter and District Structure Plan seeks feedback

Molly Appleton
Molly Appleton
March 9 2023 - 2:30pm
Main Road, Exeter could be in for some big changes proposed in the town plan, which is open for submissions from the community. Picture by West Tamar Council

Two new roundabouts and additional road links are just some of the ideas found in the West Tamar Council's Exeter and District Structure Plan.

