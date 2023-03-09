Two new roundabouts and additional road links are just some of the ideas found in the West Tamar Council's Exeter and District Structure Plan.
The plan recommends roundabouts on Main Road at Frankford Road and Glen Ard Mohr Road intersections to improve traffic flow, as well as new road links between Murray Street and Wildmore Crescent.
The roadmap for Exeter, Gravelly Beach, Blackwall and Lanena is on display for the public, and open to feedback until April 30.
"We are keen to hear from the community to confirm our shared vision for the region, so that we can ensure we're working towards common goals," West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl said.
She said the plan helped the council to prioritise the area's future direction.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.