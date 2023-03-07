The Examiner
Stormy weather results in power outages across the North of the state

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:30pm
TasNetwork is working to restore power to those affected across the north of the state. File picture

More than 500 customers were affected by power outages caused by severe weather as extreme storms lashed the North of the state last night.

