More than 500 customers were affected by power outages caused by severe weather as extreme storms lashed the North of the state last night.
Legana, Lebrina, Pipers Brook, North Scottsdale, and Bridport are some regions affected by the outages.
A TasNetworks spokesperson said crews are attending and working to restore power as soon as possible.
"Storms often bring trees down across lines, causing power outages across the North of the state," they said.
"We ask customers to remain patient while we restore power as quickly as possible, and remind people to please stay at least 10 metres clear of fallen lines or other damage."
Following last night's conditions, Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES) is calling on the community to be safe as additional damaging winds are forecast.
Tasmania SES assistant director Leon Smith said the SES is working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to monitor weather forecasts for Tuesday.
"We're calling on the community to prepare and be safe during periods of damaging winds," said Mr Smith.
"A severe weather warning issued by the BOM forecasts damaging winds over large portions of the state from mid to late afternoon today.
"Tasmania SES received several reports of trees and powerlines down last night. With damaging winds forecast for later today, there is potential for further trees and powerlines to be brought down."
BOM senior meteorologist Luke Johnston said as severe thunderstorms moved across Northern Tasmania overnight, damaging wind gusts were brought to isolated locations.
"The damaging wind criteria is 90km per hour, and that was reached easily at Low Head, where we saw 93 km per hour," Mr Johnston said.
"There have been a number of stormy nights in the region in recent days, but Launceston should see a fair bit of shelter from the worst of the conditions in coming days."
Mr Johnston said the upcoming conditions indicate calmer weather ahead, as a drying trend is suggested for the remainder of the year.
"We are looking at a drier period as we go further into autumn and through to winter," he said.
"Northern Tasmania experienced an incredibly wet period last spring, as the three weather drivers lined up to essentially create the perfect storm.
"We are potentially forecast to see the opposite this year, putting an end to the third consecutive La Nina weather event."
Since records started in 1900, back-to-back-to-back La Ninas have only occurred three times.
"We would be pretty unlucky to see a fourth La Nina occurring," he said.
