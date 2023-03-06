Passenger services on the West Coast Wilderness Railway departing from Strahan have been suspended following an incident on the tracks last month.
The company's acting-general manager Ian Robertson made the announcement on Monday, adding that half-day trips from Queenstown would continue as planned.
He said the incident on February 28 involved a locomotive on the railway outside of Strahan.
"Whilst the incident was relatively minor, we have investigated and reported our findings to the national regulating body, the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator," Mr Robertson said.
"At this stage, we have more work to do before I am fully satisfied that there is minimal risk in continuing journeys along this section of track and have made the difficult decision to suspend passenger journeys from Strahan for now."
He said the decision was made in the best interests of staff and passenger safety.
"This week has been exceptionally tough on our team," Mr Robertson said.
"While our rail operations department has been conducting investigations, our ticketing staff have been contacting all impacted passengers.
"Unfortunately, in a small number of cases, this has led to our team being abused and harassed, which is unacceptable.
"These cancellations impact our team too and they deserve better."
He reported the railway had achieved a record-breaking summer with locamotive seats booked out months in advance.
Mr Robertson said half-day rail trips were fully booked for most of March.
