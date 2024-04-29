Novelists new fiction a 'love letter to Launceston' and its locals

Andreas Katsineris-Paine didn't know what to do with his life until he came to Launceston. The city soon helped him find purpose - now he's written a novel about it.
On a trip from the mainland in 2017, the Melburnian writer stayed for two weeks in town, visiting its coffee shops, Cataract Gorge and wandering its streets.
He said he "fell in love with the charm of the place".
Five years on, that love has culminated in the release of his debut novel, Unable To Sleep, a story set in Launceston that was largely inspired by "sitting in cafes around the city, speaking with locals".
"I've always been trying to write novels," Katsineris-Paine said.
"But, in my head, they needed to be grand novels of adventure and globetrotting. But when I first came here, I realised that's not the case."
Katsineris-Paine had been to Launceston before - much of his family on his father's side still live in Tasmania - but something about the trip was special.
"I've been trying to put my finger on what it was I fell in love with, and that's a lot of what the book is about, actually," Katsineris-Paine said.
"Stories and history are bursting from every corner, every coffee shop, every local you have a conversation with."
Those conversations led to Unable to Sleep, the writer's magical realist tale of two high-school students working a summer job in a Launceston café.
When one meets a magical stranger, it changes her world forever, and the real and human demands of work and study blend with the fantastic power of imagination and the supernatural.
Katsineris-Paine said the novel describes the familiar world that most young people experience as they balance their aspirations against their opportunities, as well as one close to Tasmanian's hearts.
"I think Launceston locals will recognise these streets and towns as their own, faithfully rendered," he said.
"And I'm excited to hear what they think of it, because it's important to show that the towns and people you love most can belong to the world of literature."
Unable to Sleep is available at Petrarch's Bookshop on Brisbane Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.