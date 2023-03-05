The 40th Annual Truck Run held by Tasmanian Truck Owners & Operators Association was held on Sunday, March 8 with 150 trucks.
The Truck Run started in Launceston and the convoy travelled to its final destination at the Longford Show Ground. The raffle will raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania.
In 2022 the run raised $22,225 for the RFDS to help maintain equipment and support RFDS to provide health services in rural and remote areas of Tasmania.
RFDS has served Tasmania for 62 years.
Alison Foletta
