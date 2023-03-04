Construction of the new $24 million Legana Primary School will begin this month.
The long-awaited development will be built by Vos Construction and Joinery, and will cater for up to 350 students when it opens in 2025.
The West Tamar Highway site will include outdoor learning areas, a multi-purpose hall, oral health clinic, and will also be home to a shared sporting facility.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the state government was delivering on a 2018 election commitment.
"Legana is one of the fastest growing regions in the state and this new, state-of-the-art school will support the community," Education Minister Roger Jaensch said.
"Extensive community and stakeholder consultation has helped shape development of the new primary school."
The intake area for the new school includes Legana and Grindelwald, which have previously been assigned to Riverside and Exeter primary schools.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the community was eager to see construction of the new school and associated recreation space begin following an extensive consultation process.
"The site is highly visible on the West Tamar Highway, and we look forward to seeing it transform over the coming months," she said.
The site at 612 West Tamar Highway, opposite Velo Wines, was chosen in 2020 and work began on temporary access roads and underground infrastructure in April last year.
Speaking with The Examiner in October 2020, Cr Holmdahl said the multimillion-dollar investment in the Legana community was significant.
"Not only for the valuable community infrastructure that will be here for generations, but of course the employment in surrounding areas which we know is very much valued at this time so it's also an added bonus," she said.
Road upgrades have also been high on the state government's agenda.
A $100 million project to duplicate two kilometres of the West Tamar Highway between Acropolis Drive and Freshwater Point Road in Legana will be completed in line with the primary school.
Speaking late last year, Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said construction would likely begin in 2024 ahead of a 2025 completion date.
"The duplication project will improve travel times, transport reliability, and safety for all road users, as well as providing safe access to the planned Legana Primary School," Mr Ferguson said.
The upgrades are part of the West Tamar Highway Corridor Improvement Plan, which was developed in response to increased traffic due to the residential growth in Legana.
