The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vos Construction and Joinery appointed to deliver Legana Primary School

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
March 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWC project manager Hayden Allwright with the former West Tamar Deputy Mayor Joy Allen and Education, Children and Youth minister Roger Jaensch at the site of the Legana Primary School. Picture by Phillip Biggs, taken April 4, 2022.

Construction of the new $24 million Legana Primary School will begin this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.