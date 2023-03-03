The Department of Health is implementing established water testing and safety protocols at West Coast District Hospital as a precaution after testing detected elevated levels of heavy metals in the water supply to the facility.
Staff, patients, and visitors have been advised not to consume water from the hospital premises until further notice.
Bottled water has been provided to ensure continued access to safe, clean drinking water.
The Department is working with TasWater to coordinate further testing of the water supply in the Queenstown area as a priority.
Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said a sample taken immediately outside the West Coast District Hospital has detected elevated levels of heavy metals.
"The hospital has now implemented safety measures as a precaution while we further investigate the hospital and town water supply," Mr Veitch said.
"The findings to date do not suggest there is any current risk from the water supply in the wider Queenstown area. Residents do not need to change their water consumption habits," he said.
TasWater is responsible for the supply and management of municipal water throughout Tasmania.
The Department of Health encourages anyone with concerns or queries about water quality in the wider Queenstown area to contact TasWater for further information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.