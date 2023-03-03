The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Department of Health implementing water testing and safety protocols at West Coast District Hospital

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated March 4 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Coast District Hospital. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Health is implementing established water testing and safety protocols at West Coast District Hospital as a precaution after testing detected elevated levels of heavy metals in the water supply to the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.