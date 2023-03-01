The hype surrounding the AFL pre-season game between Hawthorn and Collingwood at UTAS Stadium on Thursday is a taste of what could be if Tasmania had an AFL team.
That's how Sports Garden Hotel owner Shaun Spencer sees it.
"If we get a Tassie team this could be consistently happening," Mr Spencer said.
"The impact on our city centre and Launceston would be huge if we got five-to-six games at our end of the state each season."
The Thursday match bucks the trend of the Hawks' usual Sunday timeslot.
"It'll be interesting [playing on a Thursday]," Mr Spencer said.
"We don't really get games on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturday, but due to it being Collingwood, who rarely come down here, it'll draw people out."
Sports Garden will turn black and white, hosting a Collingwood members and supporters afternoon. It will include a visit from from the Magpies' chief executive Craig Kelly.
With predictions of up to 15,000 filling UTAS Stadium for the preseason thriller, Mr Spencer said even a more conservative estimate of 5000-8000 had benefits.
"To bring that many people onto this side of town, then the game will potentially finish at 7.10-7.30pm. I think a lot of people will come back this way afterwards," he said.
We're open for business, everyone is welcome, even Collingwood fans.- Launceston mayor Danny Gibson
Tickets are free with first in, best dressed.
The economic stimulus served up by AFL games over the Hawks time in the North, was something Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy was excited about.
"The economic stimulus Hawthorn games has on stimulating the economy for Launceston is absolutely fantastic," Mr Cassidy said.
"You only need to work through the city centre or Invermay on Hawthorn weekends, and it's just fantastic."
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the game was an opportunity for businesses to benefit with up to 15,000 patrons expected.
"A 5.10pm match means everyone will by hungry afterwards and we're looking forward to reaping the social and economical benefits of the game," Cr Gibson said.
"We're open for business, everyone is welcome, even Collingwood fans."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
