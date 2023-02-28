A new national chain liquor retail outlet is planned for a Bathurst St location that sold for more than $13 million in August last year. The proposal is revealed in a development application to City of Launceston Council.
A First Choice Liquor Market application has been made by a Victorian-based company to occupy the vacant spot at 59-67 Bathurst Street. First Choice Liquor is brand owned by retailer Coles Group.
The bottle shop will be part of a retail cluster, the other shops being Petbarn and Nuts and Bolts that have long-term leases.
The proposed liquor outlet will be located close to a number of other rival bottleshops. Launceston has three 9/11 branded liquor shops, owned by Federal Group, situated nearby on Frederick Street, another on Racecourse Crescent, and the third in David St, Newstead. A large Dan Murphy's outlet on the corner of York and Bathurst Streets, is 350 metres from the proposed bottle shop. Dan Murphy's is owned Endeavour Group, formerly associated with Woolworths.
The building that will house the First Choice outlet has a 1157 square metre showroom. It used to be a Video City store, but has been vacant for more than four years.
The planning application includes a change of use to a bottle shop as well as some signage and alternations to the building. Alternations include plans to relocate the store entryway and some windows to be removed and replaced with timber frames.
Proposed opening hours are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10pm on Sundays.
The location which houses the three lots was sold to a Tasmanian based family in August 2022 for $13.25 million.
The application for the First Choice Liquor is open for public feedback until March 14. If there are more than four respondents from the community it will mean the application will be discussed at a council meeting for councillors to vote on when they sit as the planning authority.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
