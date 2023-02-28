The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Planning application reveals plans for vacant Bathurst Street retail spot

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Render of the proposed bottle shop for Bathurst Street shops. Picture supplied

A new national chain liquor retail outlet is planned for a Bathurst St location that sold for more than $13 million in August last year. The proposal is revealed in a development application to City of Launceston Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.