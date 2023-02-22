Tourists spend big in state

Tourists are liking and buying what they see in Tasmania, spending a record $3.5 billion while holidaying across the state.
This figure is the highest annual visitor spend on record up, and is $1 billion over a target set by Tourism Tasmania to help the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the fantastic results were testamount to the experiences and locations on offer in Tasmania, and to the people working in them.
"Every dollar spent by visitors to Tasmania adds to our economy, especially in our regions, meaning more to reinvest into health, housing, education, and transformational infrastructure to set our State up for decades to come," Mr Rockliff said.
"Importantly, the increased expenditure is largely being driven by domestic holiday visitors, thanks in no small part to our investments in Tourism Tasmania's Come Down For Air and Off Season campaigns that are supporting year round visitation to the state."
Tourism Industry of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the final $3.5 billion spend was a figure that could only have been dreamed about pre-COVID.
He said the record spend could be connected to Tasmania's high-end product.
"These are amazing stats. To say it has exceeded our expectations for recovery out of COVID is an understatement, " Mr Martin said.
"It is a lot of people in the market who would perhaps have gone overseas, so we are attracting a higher end market that we previously wouldn't have got."
He said the industry would continue to work hard.
