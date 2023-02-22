The state government has fended off claims that it has been too slow to progress the rollout of hydrogen projects in Northern Tasmania.
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter on Wednesday criticised the state government over their hydrogen action plan, saying almost no progress had been made since the announcement.
He said countries all over the world are trying to develop hydrogen to power clean, green, renewable industries into the future. "Tasmania is only just one of those jurisdictions trying it but we're the slowest," Mr Winter said.
Mr Winter said businesses looking at coming to Tasmania for hydrogen purposes were becoming more and more frustrated.
"Meanwhile, other states and territories are going ahead with their hydrogen plans in Queensland, they're building a factory that will make electrolyzers for hydrogen development across the world.
"In Western Australia, they've already got hydrogen through their pipelines in that state. So we've got progress elsewhere in Australia. But here in Tasmania, things are very, very slow.
Mr Winter said it was important for Tasmania to be viewed as a worldwide leader in renewable energy.
"We got to keep pace. While Labor supports the hydrogen action plan, what we can see is that it is just not happening," Mr Winter said.
"I think there is a real risk here that one of these major companies will leave very shortly and we won't see hydrogen being developed here in Tasmania at all.
"They've come to Tasmania, tried to invest and then been told by Hydro Tasmania, there's no power available at any price," he said.
Government minister Roger Jaensch in response said the state government have a $50 million fund and a $70 million commitment from the Commonwealth in developing the Bell Bay Hub.
"We've got a number of huge investors doing their feasibility studies on hydrogen based projects here in Tasmania, taking advantage of our unique opportunity to provide green hydrogen to a world that needs different sorts of energy solutions as we respond to the challenges of climate change," Mr Jaensch said.
"The vision of the action plan would see Tasmania use its existing and expandable renewable energy resources to become a leader in large-scale renewable hydrogen production."
Mr Jaensch said the door was open to investment.
"We've certainly had engagement through a range of ministers over a number of years, with several large companies who are interested in getting a footprint here," he said.
