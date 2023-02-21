The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brandon Leary reflects on experience of training at Hawthorn

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston's Brandon Leary (centre) listens in at a Hawthorn training session last month. Picture by Hawthorn FC

For every AFL fairytale there are plenty of hard-luck stories and North Launceston's Brandon Leary now lays claim to one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.