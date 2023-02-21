For every AFL fairytale there are plenty of hard-luck stories and North Launceston's Brandon Leary now lays claim to one.
The 19-year-old forward was invited to train with Hawthorn in December, competing for a list spot through the supplemental selection period before getting the tough news last month.
However, Leary still reflects positively on the experience - which saw him train with the AFL outfit for three weeks in total.
"It was obviously a bit of a different environment for me," he said.
"It was good to get over there and meet some people that you probably watch on TV and see in person and see how they go about it but it was obviously a really good experience for me to come back and gain some knowledge from it, which is good."
Leary was dealt the news by Hawthorn's recruiting manager Mark McKenzie, who took him for a coffee and told him some things he needs to work on as well as his strengths.
Describing the moment as "a kick in the guts", the former Exeter Primary and High School student was also disappointed he wasn't able to participate in any match simulation training.
"It was starting the week after I got the news so I was probably actually a little bit flat that I didn't get to probably show my full potential over there because I feel like match sim is more where I show what I'm good at," Leary said.
"I did say that to [McKenzie] and he understood that but it was a bit unfortunate that I didn't get to participate in much match sim."
The opportunity to train at Hawthorn has so far been the climax of a rapid three-season rise after playing with George Town's under-21s in the NTFA Shield during 2020.
He then kicked four goals on TSL debut the following season and was named in the competition's team of the year before progressing to be a full-time member of the Tasmania Devils' side in 2022.
"I was very anxious about it to begin with but once I got over there and did the first few days and it's never as bad as it seems," he said.
"Once I got comfortable when the boys got around me and welcomed me, it was a pretty good experience."
Leary praised the leadership of former Port Adelaide forward Chad Wingard, who joined the Hawks in 2019.
"He's definitely improved his leadership - internally, they said that anyway," Leary said.
"For me he was really good, playing a similar position and just sort of teaching me some things about their structure and their system and making sure I'm in the right spots.
"He even made me feel comfortable going up to someone of his stature and saying to him 'look, where do I need to be?' or 'what's going on here? ' and he was more than happy to give me advice and help me out, which is really nice."
Leary has settled back into life at North Launceston under Brad Cox-Goodyer as the Bombers aim to return to finals after missing out by a game last year.
