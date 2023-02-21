A former school principal has been jailed for for four years for historical sexual offences.
Alexander Vere Downes, 65, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and three counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child between 1989 and 1991.
Downes' first offence as teacher began when he was 31, and the court was told of graphic instances of protected and unprotected sexual intercourse that occurred with his then 14-year-old student.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said the sexual offences took place in many different places, including a bush outside of J's school.
READ MORE: Henderson Dam unveiled in Flinders Island
The court was told Downes had made a significant contribution to the community through his career and various organisations.
"Your reputation is now in tatters," Justice Pearce said.
"I accept you have long regarded this as a great mistake. Because of how it was handled, you escaped punishment for more than 30 years and enjoyed the benefit of advancing your career.
Justice Pearce said at the time of the offending, there had been rumours circulating in the community that Downes was having a relationship with a young girl.
The court was told the parents of J became aware of the offending and informed the school principal of Downes' offences. Remarkably, police were not notified of the offending and Downes was transferred to a different school department.
In reading out J's victim impact statement, Justice Pearce informed the court she suffered "adverse lifelong psychological impacts" and that her life had "gone off the rails" and that she even attempted suicide.
"J was under your care and supervision and your crime is serious because it was a breach of trust," Justice Pearce said.
Downes will be eligible for parole on February 21, 2025.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.