Legana Tennis Club invites members past and present to celebrate 100 years

Surviving a world war, multiple recesses, a change in venue and the ever-evolving community surrounding it, the Legana Tennis Club has entered its 100th year.
Summarised by a precis of former federal politician and long-serving member Max Burr's detailed history of the club written in 2004, the club has "managed to bridge the generational gap and the social gap, and brought people from all economic groups together on equal terms".
And this year, to celebrate the milestone, club president Andrew Faulkner has an ambitious target.
An on-and-off member since 1986, Faulkner has called for all former members to join those at the club today for their 100-year anniversary cocktail party.
Held on Saturday, July 22, at the Riverside Cricket Club from 4pm, Faulkner said the evening is an ideal opportunity to celebrate a club founded on community.
"The community has always been the best thing about the club and there has always been a strong, local, social base, forming the backbone of the club," he said.
And while the people of Legana have always put their time and effort into helping it, Faulkner said the club has certainly repaid the favour.
"I think that it's really important for the community and those in the local community, but also for the strength of regional tennis, which is the strength of the sport around Launceston," he said.
"So it's important to celebrate these milestones, because the benefits that clubs like [Legana] provide are forgotten otherwise."
Faulkner suggested what he thought would be the highlight of the evening.
"It's just getting together with everyone that you can and hopefully there'll be a few people you haven't seen in a while," he said.
"Because at the end of the day, getting together with friends and having a hit is what this place does best."
If you are interested in attending, email: legana.tennis@gmail.com
