A hearing into the law enforcements capability in regard to child exploitation in relation to social media, revealed trends and changes that have occurred within the space.
Speaking to The Examiner, Senator Helen Polley said it was confronting to hear examples of child exploitation by victims.
She said one victim's mother spoke about how her nine-year-old daughter had been groomed through a gaming platform as well as the impacts it had on her family.
"The big issue is that there's just such a lack of education and awareness by parents and grandparents to the dangers of being online," Ms Polley said.
READ MORE: Henderson Dam unveiled in Flinders Island
"I have just been staggered with the evidence that's come before us in relation to the fact that there's children's games that are being used to groom young children by luring them.
"There was frustration, expressed in relation to law, our court system, and frustration, I guess, true for the lack of knowledge within the law enforcement in some areas, who don't have a proper understanding of what harm this does to young people," she said.
Another subject brought within the hearings was sextortion. Sextortion is when a perpetrator has groomed a young adolescent when they get groomed, get sent an image of themselves and then they get extorted for money.
"That's a real issue that needs to be addressed," Ms Polley said.
"The most alarming issue that I questioned about today was the ability for social media, and for the law enforcement to be able to intervene in live streaming of child exploitation. That seems to be a trend at the moment," she said.
The hearing also looked at ways technology provides assist with law enforcement agencies to combat child exploitation, as well as considering the link between accessing online child abuse material and contact offending.
Ms Polley said the Federal Government had been struggling to get social media platforms like Twitter and Twitch to give evidence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.