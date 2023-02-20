A busy summer full of events in the North has seen consumer behaviour shift when it comes to booking accommodation, an industry voice says.
Major events, such as last weekend's Mona Foma and Red Hot Summer, drove demand for people travelling within Tasmania and those from interstate, Hotel Verge general manager Kate Bucknell said.
"People are shifting away from booking a room on the day," Mrs Bucknell said.
"It's changing traveller booking behaviour. I think with so many events on, trips are becoming more planned, which is a good thing and better for hotels."
She said Hotel Verge was kept busy during the week with corporate travellers.
The peak tourism season is set to roll beyond summer, with Mrs Bucknell expecting high demand through to April and May.
"Even June, July and August, historically they're off-peak but they get stronger year-on-year with less of a gap," she said.
"People are coming through [Tourism Tasmania's] off season campaign."
It's sentiment backed by Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett.
"Ideally we would like people to visit all-year around," Mrs Mallett said.
"There's the cold season strategy, the off season, it's why we have that.
"We'll be busy until April - with lots of events on the calendar.
"Now is when people who like to travel outside of school holiday times usually come."
She said the pressure on accommodation services this past weekend showed the need for the two major hotel developments in Launceston to go ahead.
"From a hotel offering we do need the two new hotels on the board," she said.
"It will be on the higher end, but that then frees up some on the lower end."
Mrs Mallett said having drawcard events was important to help the tourism industry, that had been smashed by COVID-19.
"I think it's vital for recovery. Even though visitor numbers are not quiet at the 2019 levels, visitor spending has," she said.
"So we welcome all and encourage everyone to come in and to spend."
She praised tourism operators in the region.
"Pleasingly we've had really good feedback on review products."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
