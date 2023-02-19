Sunday was a special day for Launceston car enthusiast Peter Green.
A keen crowd watched with interest as he unveiled the fruit of seven years' work - a refurbished 1964 Ford Falcon XM with a fascinating history.
Mr Green bought the car with a mate in 1981 - paying $300 each - and later owned it outright.
Longford racing legend Gene Cook built a six-cylinder motor as part of a major overhaul before Mr Green sold the car when he bought a house in 1992.
In 2014, more than two decades later, the wheels of a reunion began to roll.
"I was showing a mate of mine some photos one night and he said 'I know where that car is'," Mr Green said.
"It was up Waverley way with no motor and gearbox in it, it was just a shell, but it still had the Voxson cassette recorder I put in it."
READ MORE: Everyone's a winner at penny farthing champs
It took seven years and a few mates to bring the car back to its former glory, complete with a V8 engine.
Sunday's Deloraine Street Car Show marked the official unveiling of its transformation from a faded shell to a humming road machine.
"You never really get to buy a car like that when you first owned it," Mr Green said.
"A lot of people just go and buy a car already done.
"I put a lot of heart and sweat into it - twice."
Between 4000 and 6000 people were expected to come through the gates for Sunday's car show, which has always enjoyed strong support since its first instalment in 2016.
Van Diemens Street Rod Club president Wayne Burrows said nearly 500 cars, including one that travelled from Western Australia, were on display for Sunday's event.
"The Meander Valley Council gets behind us in being able to block the streets off - there's no other street show like this in Tasmania," Mr Burrows said.
"We want to be back next year - approximately the second or third weekend in February and we'll advertise again.
"We enjoy it, it gives back to the community and it encourages people to come out.
"You'll see people you haven't seen for a long time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.