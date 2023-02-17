The Examiner
Tasmanian teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse of a school student

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:33pm
Teacher had sex with girl at school

A high school teacher had a sexual relationship with a student in a fellow staff member's unit across the road from the school, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard. He also had sexual intercourse on a bean bag in the office of a fellow teacher.

