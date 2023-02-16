The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Student suspensions in Tasmanian schools increase by 28 per cent over five years

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
February 16 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor says more needs to be done to curb student suspensions.

Right to Information data on school suspensions released to Tasmanian Labor has shown they have rised by 28 per cent over a five-year period

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.