A curious crowd was drawn to a wood carving demonstration at the Royal Park Art Gallery.
Carol Russell against the backdrop of the gallery's exhibition Jimmy Possum, demonstrated the basics of wood carving, along with tips and tricks.
The crowd of 20 were varied, with young families, tourist, some older, some younger; a perfect Saturday activity on a rainy, summer day.
People were keen to learn more about the hand craft of wood carving.
One person observing said "it looks therapeutic."
"It's hard to be angry when you're carving," Ms Russell said.
Ms Russell has over 35 years of experience in wood carving, making furniture, to small crafts and teaching as well.
She said there was an element to mindfulness when people take on wood carving.
Ms Russell explained the process while demonstrating on a spoon from Huon pine, the carving of the cup of the spoon gives a soothing, soft crunching sound.
"It's a slow craft," she said.
Ms Russell said wood carving can be an addictive craft to learn.
"Once you start off with a spoon, then a cup, a bowl and on and on it goes," she said. "And if they're not very good, you can say you were looking for character."
Ms Russell uses repurposed discarded timber for her projects.
In early March, QVMAG at Royal Park is offering an all day wood carving workshop called Shaping Her Memories in the lead up to International Women's Day.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
