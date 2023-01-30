Fatigue the likely cause of Rowella crash

We've had significant crashes in the past week.- Inspector Ruth Orr
Police suspect driver fatigue was a factor in a crash that left two people seriously injured and four horses dead in the state's North on Monday morning.
A white Ford Ranger utility with five young occupants was towing a four-horse float when it left the road and hit a tree stump around 1.45am, according to Tasmania Police.
Inspector Ruth Orr said the vehicle crossed Batman Bridge and approached a right-hand bend when it left the road and crashed into the stump.
"The crash is being investigated but it appears the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was fatigued," Inspector Orr said.
"My understanding is they were in Hobart attending a race, and after the race on Sunday evening they were travelling back home to Rowella."
Two horses died on impact and the other two were later euthanised by an attending vet.
"I believe two, possibly three died fairly quickly and we did have a vet attending the scene," Inspector Orr said.
All occupants of the Ranger suffered injuries and were all initially taken to Launceston General Hospital.
An 18-year-old passenger was transported by air to Melbourne for further treatment due to serious injuries, while a 17-year-old was transported by road to Royal Hobart Hospital.
An iPhone notification went out to emergency services during the crash, something Inspector Orr described as relatively new technology.
"It's my understanding this technology is available with the latest iPhone 14 and more recent Apple watches," Inspector Orr said.
"It has an in-built facility in the watch or phone where it knows when it's been travelling at a certain speed and if it stops suddenly, it automatically sets off an alert to emergency services. If the alert set off is not responded to by the user within a fairly short space of time, the phone or watch itself contacts emergency services."
She said while the technology is not always available, it can help in situations like this crash.
"In a case like this where potentially people may have lost consciousness in a crash, it's certainly something that alerts emergency services fairly quickly," Inspector Orr said.
She said three people had died on Tasmanian roads already this year, equal to road fatality records from the same time last year. "We've had significant crashes in the past week ... people have sustained significant injuries and it's that factor that people may not be aware of," Inspector Orr said.
"We're only at the end of January and serious crashes and injuries are significantly higher than last year. Wear your seatbelt, don't drive if you've been drinking or taking drugs and don't drive if you're fatigued."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
