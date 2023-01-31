Collingwood will meet Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in March.
Releasing the pre-season fixtures for all 18 clubs on Tuesday, the Hawks will host the Magpies in Launceston on Thursday, March 2 at 5.10pm.
The match will be free of charge alongside all practice matches across Australia, with the format and game length replicating premiership matches.
News of the fixture was somewhat broken last week as Magpies star Steele Sidebottom seemingly jumped the gun in a radio interview.
"I'm pretty sure we're playing the Hawks over in Tassie," he said on SEN's Dwayne's World program.
Collingwood last played in Tasmania in 2015 as they defeated the Hawks by 44 points in a pre-season game at UTAS Stadium.
The Magpies have never played for premiership points in Tasmania but were set to in 2021 before Tasmania's first COVID case in more than 200 days saw the game moved to the MCG.
That match was sold out, capped at 10,000 tickets.
The pre-season announcement comes on the same day that Hawthorn's stay in Tasmania was extended to 2024 and 2025 and a $200 million upgrade to UTAS Stadium was unveiled.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
