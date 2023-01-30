The Examiner
Top Launceston students honored in Hobart

By Benjamin Seeder
January 31 2023 - 3:30am
Ten of Launceston's top school achievers were among those honoured with Outstanding Achievement Awards in Hobart on Monday. Photo by Ben Seeder

Fifty-eight exceptional senior high school students, including ten from various Launceston schools, were awarded Outstanding Achievement Awards by Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker in Hobart on Monday.

