Fifty-eight exceptional senior high school students, including ten from various Launceston schools, were awarded Outstanding Achievement Awards by Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker in Hobart on Monday.
Thirty-two of the students received the Office of Tasmanian Assessment, Standards and Certification's (TASC) Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, which recognises students that perform in the top 0.5 per cent of academic results.
Another 27 students received TASC Outstanding Achievement in VET Award, which recognises students who demonstrated excellence in vocational programs including agriculture, creative industries, aquaculture and construction, and who successfully achieved the Tasmanian Certificate of Education.
Liam Fassett (pictured, top-right), who graduated from Launceston Church Grammar School last year with an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank of 99.65 - meaning he performed better than 99.65 per cent of students in the state - was one of number of students from the North singled out for academic excellence.
He said he will begin the University of Tasmania's medicine program next week, and ultimately wants to tackle the problem of mental illness.
"I want to get through medicine, become a doctor and then specialise ... neuroscience and psychiatry, they are my top two [specialisations], but I am also open to things like immunology - that would be fascinating," he said.
Kristy Pereira, executive officer at event organiser TASC, said she was impressed by the diverse paths chosen by this year's top students.
"There are some incredible ambitious stories and directions for students that are heading into the medicine field, and then also diversity of students with strong sport pursuits and vocational pathways as well," she said.
Minister for Education, Roger Jaensch, said the award recipients were a "truly impressive group of exceptional young Tasmanians, and I look forward to seeing what you go on to achieve."
He also acknowledged the important role played by Tasmania's educators and the students' family and friends in helping the state's most gifted in reaching their full potential.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.