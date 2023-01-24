The mystery ticketholder of an unclaimed $929,236 TattsLotto win has been found.
The call was put out on Monday for the winner of an unregistered division one entry from a draw on Saturday.
A Launceston couple checked their ticket afterwards to find that they were lucky ones.
The husband and wife said they initially thought they'd won $929 when they feed the winning numbers into the computer.
"But then I kept reading the numbers," the man said.
"I did it about five or six times. I just sat there. I couldn't believe it.
"Then I rang and told my wife. I must have sounded like someone had died on the phone. She was freaking out."
His wife said the good news had her in tears for the day.
"This has come at a really good time," she said.
"We've got some things we've always wanted to do and this will help with a future nest egg for retirement."
The ticket was purchased from Mowbray newsXpress and Lotto.
