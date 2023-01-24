Police also seized 10 grams of methylamphetamine, a quantity of used ice pipes, scales, a knuckleduster with a retractable knife, a spring-loaded flick knife and a laser pointer. Police examined Gall's Apple iPhone and saw a message from Gall's partner in July asking about the charge for an amount of ice. Gall pleaded guilty to a raft of drugs, possession of prohibited imports and firearm charges including possessing and selling a prohibited drug and three counts of breach of bail.

