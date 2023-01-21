Launceston Health Hub development scaled back

City of Launceston councillors have been recommended to approve the Launceston Health Hub development application for its proposed expansion.
The application, which has previously been submitted for approval, will allow alterations and additions for 237-247 Wellington Street including a six-storey building (pictured above).
The subject site is made up of four titles, one for the existing Launceston Health Hub development and three forming the site of the previous CFMEU building, set to be demolished for the new building.
This expansion by Encompass Health Holding will expand the range and scale of services, featuring more medical consulting rooms, pathology laboratory, radiology and a day surgery.
The development had been approved previously, but due to building costs the development has needed to be scaled back.
After public advertisement of the development application for 14 days, the council received three respondents raising issues over the plans.
These concerns included parking and traffic congestion. Council officers found there are no major transport network concerns with this development with traffic generated. They found capacity for those roads had yet been reached.
It was also stated that minor traffic congestion would be a lesser inconvenience than if a facility of this size needed to be located in a more remote area.
There are several areas of the development application which require planning discretion, these included hours of operation, discretionary uses, building height, landscaping, car parking numbers, motorcycle parking and pedestrian access.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
