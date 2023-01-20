The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Tasmanian premier explains need for new stadium in Hobart

By By Peter Gutwein
January 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Peter Gutwein explains the motives behind the push for a new stadium in Hobart.

A Tasmanian AFL team, a roofed entertainment precinct, and an upgraded UTAS stadium will be delivered because the reasons are sound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.