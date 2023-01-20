This was no surprise. Our own Taskforce report found us wanting in some areas, especially stadia, stating "the existing Tasmanian AFL stadia capacities are incapable of hosting the forecasted average attendance". The report was clear that "a longer-term aspiration should be a roofed, CBD-based ... multi-purpose facility developed for Hobart..." In addition, I was also acutely aware of the difficulties Tasmania faces in attracting world class artists and events of 20,000 or more patrons when our weather can be a deciding factor. Furthermore, a new generation of patrons will no longer pay to be in the rain and cold when they can get their sports and entertainment fix on so many different media platforms.