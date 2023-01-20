A Tasmanian AFL team, a roofed entertainment precinct, and an upgraded UTAS stadium will be delivered because the reasons are sound.
History teaches us that stadium developments follow a well trodden path that sees opponents claiming they aren't affordable and lead to reductions in funding to services like health and social housing, while failing to recognise they are economic enablers that grow the economy and generate more revenue for areas of need.
With our own AFL Taskforce strongly backing a team and the economic returns it would bring, along with the need for investment in upgraded facilities I felt confident last year that we should stay on the front foot.
Of key import is timing. The Taskforce was clear that a future roofed stadium was necessary and right now there is a window of opportunity due to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic games. These games will see billions of dollars of federal funding flow and there could not be a better time to seek funding to underpin new sports and entertainment facilities that will catalyse additional development and urban renewal.
That's why on March 1 last year, due to an improving budget and a growing need, I firstly announced around $2.5 billion of investment into health and housing over the next 10 years. Unfortunately, this appears to have been largely overlooked by stadium opponents and the media. In that same speech I also announced the upgrade of UTAS, Dial Park in the North West, and the new roofed stadium.
But why announce a new roofed stadium at all to support the AFL bid when the taskforce report was only aspirational in terms of the new roofed stadium? After a tense negotiation, which included threats of ending contracts, the AFL and Gill McLoughlin were largely on side.
Importantly it must be understood that it was never just the AFL and its CEO we needed. We had to also get the presidents and key administrators. Many were wary of the financial implications for their own teams and a number were downright hostile and critical.
This was no surprise. Our own Taskforce report found us wanting in some areas, especially stadia, stating "the existing Tasmanian AFL stadia capacities are incapable of hosting the forecasted average attendance". The report was clear that "a longer-term aspiration should be a roofed, CBD-based ... multi-purpose facility developed for Hobart..." In addition, I was also acutely aware of the difficulties Tasmania faces in attracting world class artists and events of 20,000 or more patrons when our weather can be a deciding factor. Furthermore, a new generation of patrons will no longer pay to be in the rain and cold when they can get their sports and entertainment fix on so many different media platforms.
We also need a venue that can compete for visitors with other capital cities and whilst I know it galls some people in the north, the truth of the matter is that Hobart is our capital, and the players also want the team there.
Let's ignore the parochialism and the politicking and deal with the facts. Will UTAS still host blockbusters? Yes. Will there be more content at UTAS? Yes, as there will be no loss of AFL games plus new VFL and AFLW games. Is an upgrade still planned for UTAS stadium? Yes. Will our own team draw bigger crowds and provide a bigger return for Launceston? Yes. Will our own team, a new stadium and an upgraded UTAS stadium deliver significant economic and social benefits for the State overall? Yes, it undoubtably will.
Unfortunately, even The Examiner appears to have lost sight of the goal of our own team, rather than demanding, as they would have in the past, federal funding for projects that improve the State and also the north.
This has been a long journey and the decision now rests with the Prime Minister. I hope that he understands the catalyst that our own team will be and that he sets aside the politicking and the parochialism and supports the State to get what it so richly deserves.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.