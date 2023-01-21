More people are choosing to be childfree or having children later in life, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Family Planning Tasmania's Dr Catherine Moult said the centre was seeing more people delaying becoming parents, but there are still societal pressures.
Dr Moult said contributing to this was the use of the term "geriatric pregnancy" for pregnancies over the age of 35.
"The term 'geriatric pregnancy' is an inaccurate, redundant and frankly offensive term," she said.
"As more and more women wait until their late 30s and early 40s, the stigma for having children later on in life is reducing, as it should. But unfortunately, the term 'geriatric pregnancy' does nothing to reduce this stigma."
One Tasmanian who has decided to live childfree is Erin McGuiness, who is 38 and has yet to have any "regrets" over her choice.
"I never felt that maternal urge that women seem to talk about," she said.
"I saw a lot of family and friends have children and how difficult it is, not only financially and on relationships but mentally as well. It didn't seem like something that I wanted enough to do."
In Tasmania, the median age for first-time parents is 30.6 for women and 32.4 for men, which is younger than the Australian median age of 31.7 for women and 33.7 for men.
While there a boom in births in 2021, birth rates have continued to decrease while the age of first-time parents is increasing. For Australia, in 2020, there were 294,369 and in 2021 there were 309,996 births recorded.
Data agency Statista reported a substantial drop to just 74,000 births in Australia in 2022.
Dr Moult said at Family Planning Tasmania they support people's right to choose what they want to do with their lives and their bodies.
"Anecdotally, in our clinics, we at Family Planning Tasmania are finding that women are choosing to wait to have children at a time that suits them or choosing to be child free," she said.
"Women are more empowered now than ever with their reproductive health, have more control and better access to long-acting reversible contraceptives, which means women and pregnancy-capable people have more choice around when to have babies."
Ms McGuiness said even in the medical field she had faced societal norms pressuring her about having children. At 29, a doctor told her if she wanted to have children, she should have children now.
"At that point I was single and at no point did the GP ask whether I was wanting children or whether I was in a financial situation to have children," Ms McGuiness said.
"I found that quite offensive for her to push that line without seeing whether I could raise a child." She said any woman put on the spot like that would feel pressured to make a "decision very quickly".
Dr Moult agreed people can make the choice to wait, especially in the current financial climate.
"Women can wait until they are in a stable and good position to have a baby, which for many women can mean delaying pregnancy until later life," she said.
"Women should be and feel free to have children at a time that suits them, or not at all. There should never be any pressure to make such a life-changing decision to be responsible for and bring a new human being into the world."
Ms McGuiness said she wasn't alone in making the choice to be child free.
"Everyone's reasons are so intensely personal," she said.
"For women, especially in a place like Tasmania, we're still expected to do the majority of the child rearing.
"I can imagine for some women the reason they are delaying it is because they are not ready to stay at home and look after a child."
Societal pressure seemed to be a big impact and the "window to have children is so small," Ms McGuiness said.
"There is the assumption that if you choose to remain child free, you're going to regret it," she said.
"I haven't yet and I'm 38."
Alison Foletta
