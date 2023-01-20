Marinus will push up power prices

THE solution to keeping Tasmania's power prices low is simple.
Don't build the massively expensive Marinus Link cable to Victoria and say no to membership of the grid which locks us in to mainland prices.
Tasmanians were promised cheap and reliable hydro power by the Reece Government as Tasmania's reward for handing control of our rivers and lakes to the Hydro Electricity Commission at no cost.
That stand alone arrangement, disconnected from the rapidly increasing oil, gas and coal prices, is very much to Tasmania's advantage and we should hang on to it.
Alan Birchmore AO, Newnham
BOAG'S Visitor Centre is about the only place where tourists can get to know about Boags' premium beers like Wizard Smith as it can't be bought outside of Tasmania.
Getting to know the Boag's brand would stimulate the interest of any visitor.
Please don't deprive visitors of this experience!
Ian Kershaw, Launceston
I SENSE an asset sale on the way and not that his site borders the Fragrance Hotel site.
Victoria Wilkinson, Grindelwald
THIS is such a shame, to lose such a great facility, such as the visitor centre and Boag's bar.
Having recently been on a tour and then stayed to enjoy lunch at the venue.
I can highly commend the staff and people involved in the operation.
The tour itself, full of facts and trivia all centred around the Launceston Esk Brewery, is very fascinating and interesting.
There is a great deal of history told and spoken about, I hope this is preserved and not lost on the city.
The bar and restaurant could not have been faltered, putting up great service, but also really enjoyable food at good prices.
It has to be said though, as soon as the business is taken out of local hands, the upper management find ways of shutting something great and also good for the city down.
This will be a pity.
Paul Neville, Redlynch QLD
THE Examiner front page spread and page 27 story (January 17) said it all.
This must go down as the greatest own goal in the history of Tasmanian football.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn.
THE sale of Anglican Church properties including cemeteries often ignores the contribution of those who originally donated the land in good faith.
There are similar parallels in some local councils.
My late parents, like other developers in George Town, were compelled to give land to the council in situations where the council deemed there was a need for community recreational space.
Cash to a lesser value in lieu of land was not an option as the council determined there was a need for open space.
Council is taking away an amenity from those who built homes in the area in good faith and expecting to retain a place for play and activity for their family.
I believe it is morally wrong for a council to be selling parcels of land within the municipality to redress unfunded projects and leave the community without the intended use of recreational land both now and into the future.
The parallel between churches and councils is that they should share the same moral values in support of their parishioners and ratepayers.
Sue Neilsen, George Town
NEWS that NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would step down and not seek re-election later this year (Examiner, Jan 20) reminds me of her response in 2019 to the massacre of 51 people (by a gunman "espousing anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant hatred") at two mosques in Christchurch: "We represent diversity, kindness, compassion. A home for those who share our values. Refuge for those who need it," she said.
This genuine compassion solidified Ms Ardern's legacy as a global thought leader.
On Australia Day, as citizenship ceremonies are held across the country, we too should always reflect such inclusiveness, treating everyone with respect as equal contemporary citizens, regardless of our histories.
Delia Thompson Campania
THE UK's Conservative Government has announced it will ban conversion practices against LGBTIQA+ people, including a ban on anti-transgender conversion practices.
This is a reminder that banning conversion practices is not a left/right issue but a public health measure that saves lives and transcends politics.
We call on all of Tasmania's Liberal MPs to get behind Premier Jeremy Rockliff's commitment to enacting a conversion ban.
Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania president
