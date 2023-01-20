Marinus will push up power prices

NEWS that NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would step down and not seek re-election later this year (Examiner, Jan 20) reminds me of her response in 2019 to the massacre of 51 people (by a gunman "espousing anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant hatred") at two mosques in Christchurch: "We represent diversity, kindness, compassion. A home for those who share our values. Refuge for those who need it," she said.

