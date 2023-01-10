Woman posted topless picture of a friend

A Launceston woman posted a topless shot of her former partner on Facebook after becoming frustrated that court orders prevented any contact, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Jenna Mae Fox, 36, of Newnham pleaded guilty to a count of publishing or distributing a prohibited visual recording, assault, family violence and a raft of driving offences in 2020.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said Fox's relationship with her partner of three years deteriorated in April 2020.
"She posted a nude photo on social media showing her face, body and exposed breasts," Mr Warren said.
He said that the image was observed by friends and family of the woman but was quickly removed.
In an interview Fox told police that friends and other people had messaged her telling her it was not okay.
On April 6 Fox and her partner were at an address when an argument about a Netflix account occurred.
Both women pushed and scratched each other and Fox pinned the woman to the bed.
"The complainant bit the defendant on the arm breaking the skin," he said.
Fox punched the complainant to the face causing her to lose consciousness.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and six counts of unlicensed driving.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Fox had not appreciated the seriousness of the dissemination of the image.
She said that after the assault Fox administered care through an ice block.
"The punch was to prevent a further assault," she said.
She said it was not self defence because it was not reasonable to to punch with that much force.
"Self defence, retaliation and anger were all in play," she said.
Ms McCracken said the driving offences occurred when Fox's life was in disarray after the relationship breakdown.
She said she had not driven since August 2021 because of a bail condition.
Magistrate Sharon Cure imposed a global sentence across all of the offending comprising a fine of $2000.
"The penalty reflects a serious period of offending," she said.
However, Ms Cure said Fox could apply for a driver's licence in a month because she had been off the road since August 2021.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
