The 2021 property boom that saw Tasmanian house prices jump nearly 30 per cent is over, but someone forgot to tell Evandale.
Famous for its heritage buildings and annual penny farthing race, the small town topped Northern Tasmania for median house price growth in 2022.
According to CoreLogic, home values in Evandale grew by 24.4 per cent in a year where national housing prices fell 3.2 per cent.
Its Northern Midlands neighbours Perth and Longford also performed strongly across the year, while house prices in three East Coast towns - Stieglitz, St Helens and Scamander - also rose significantly.
Harcourts Launceston's Jeremy Wilkinson said lifestyle properties were still attracting a strong market.
"There's lots of people getting out of town to go 'stuff it, we're moving to the beach, we're retiring early'," he said.
"And those other suburbs - your Evandales, Perths, Longfords ... they have increased because they happened just a bit behind everything else.
"People are going there because it's affordable still - the stuff in town in the buyers' eyes is a little bit expensive.
"They know they can buy the same thing for maybe $100,000 cheaper because the land's cheaper."
George Town was the other suburb to enjoy a median house price rise of more than 15 per cent in 2022.
"That's gone off again," Mr Wilkinson said.
"The cheaper stuff that was worth $180,000 two and a half years ago is now selling for $280,000 to $320,000.
"They're good investment properties ... people are buying a house for $280,000 and it's renting for $350 a week."
Blackstone Heights (12.6 per cent decline) was the only Northern Tasmanian suburb where the median house price fell by more than 3 per cent across the year.
However, this is likely due to a quiet year for sales following two big-money transactions last year that helped bump up the median.
NSW's Vaucluse finished the year as Australia's most expensive suburb ($7.94 million median house price) and also recorded the biggest individual sale ($62.75 million).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
