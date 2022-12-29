The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Freycinet Paintball for sale, could be 'adventure park'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
December 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Balinese-style bar at Freycinet Paintball and Campground and, inset, the home and paintball field. Pictures supplied

The owners of a paintball business in Coles Bay have put their 100-acre property on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.