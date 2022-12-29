The owners of a paintball business in Coles Bay have put their 100-acre property on the market.
Offers of more than $2.2 million are expected for Freycinet Paintball and Campground, which also takes in an attractive four-bedroom home and a Balinese-inspired outdoor bar.
Situated 10 minutes from Friendly Beaches and overlooking Moulting Lagoon Reserve, the property has had just two owners, and has been in the same family since the turn of the century.
M Boutique Real Estate's Scott Morrison said the site had all the makings of an adventure park.
"This is an unusual sale inasmuch as it's 100 acres on the coast with a couple of good businesses, a nice home - it does make it a bit unique," Mr Morrison said.
"It's got a very nice vibe to it and from the camping perspective, you go to a camping ground and walk up 100 yards and there's a bar. It's a fabulous set-up."
The paintball field opened to the public five years ago.
The business has since added gelball, which can be played by ages seven and up, and a campground that takes in 20 unserviced lots at the front of the property.
"About two years ago they added the camping sites and that was purely by demand," Mr Morrison said.
"They have quite a bit of land at the front and they constantly had people stopping and asking if they could stay there."
The property, which has already attracted local and interstate interest, is located at 961 Coles Bay Road, Coles Bay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.