Fire deliberately lit at Northern Tasmanian School

Police are appealing for more information after a fire was deliberately lit yesterday afternoon at Lilydale District School.
Police said members from Lilydale Fire Brigade were called to the scene about 5:35pm, and extinguished a burning tree stump before it could spread.
Investigations determined that the fire had been deliberately lit, and police would proceed against three youths under the Youth Justice Act 1997. Police also said they would also proceed against some other damage caused at the school.
Sergeant Gavin Chugg said police will continue to work closely with the Tasmania Fire Service to prosecute those responsible for any deliberately lit fires, or lighting fires on total fire ban days.
"If it weren't for the swift action of fire crews, this could have spread to the surrounding grass areas or school buildings," he said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au.
