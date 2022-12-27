Launceston's three trickiest intersections: who has right of way?

Driving in Launceston is a joy.
A 'traffic jam' is only a 10-minute wait, there's heritage buildings everywhere you look, and save for a few one-way streets, it's all pretty self-explanatory.
But three intersections in particular are known for causing motorists grief.
The good news, if you've ever been bamboozled by them, is that two of the three are a piece of cake.
Tasmania Police Inspector Darren Hopkins said one simple rule could help clear up "uncertainty" from drivers around the Brisbane and George Street intersection near ANZ, and the Paterson and Charles Street intersection near Foot and Playsted.
"[At both intersections] there's vehicles approaching head on and people are unsure about who gives way to who," Inspector Hopkins said.
"Anyone turning left gets the right of way; anyone turning right has to give way to oncoming traffic."
The third intersection is a bit more difficult, and may require driver courtesy.
At the junction between York and Margaret streets near the Art Hotel, vehicles again approach head on to turn onto the West Tamar Highway.
Drivers turning left onto the highway must remain in the left lane until they are through the intersection, and are then free to indicate and change lanes.
Drivers turning right onto the highway must give way to traffic coming straight along Margaret Street, and then have right of way to turn into the right hand lane.
Even if accessing the slip lane towards Sacred Heart and Bourke Street, motorists turning right must stay in their designated lane until they are through the intersection before crossing over, if safe to do so.
Inspector Hopkins said considering the short distance between the intersection and the slip lane, it may not always be practical to access the slip lane from the Art Hotel side of Margaret Street.
"People tend to sit there and block traffic waiting for the other lane to clear so they can cross it easily, but then you're holding everyone else up," he said.
"If you are delayed like that, maybe consider an alternative route. Maybe go around the block a different way so you're approaching from the other direction so there's no need to cross over and block traffic.
"Particularly peak hour and school pick-up time seem to be important times - be courteous to other road users."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
