The Jewish community in Launceston celebrated Chanukah on Brisbane Street on Sunday night for the lighting of the candles.
Launceston Rabbi Yochanan Gordon said the Menorah lighting celebrates the Menorah which was in the temple which had a miracle 2200 years ago.
"This is the twelfth public lighting here in Launceston," Mr Gordon said.
"We try to gather in larger crowds to teach the concepts of the Torah and to spread the ideas that are given in the Torah," he said.
Mr Gordon said it was great to see people embracing the Jewish culture within Northern Tasmania.
He also said it fantastic to see so many faces on Sunday and that the festivity was about uplifting each other and reaching a new appreciation when people gather together.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
