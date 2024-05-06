'A more efficient way': Tasmanian Irrigation launches consultation process

Tasmanian Irrigation has launched a consultation process into the future of irrigation.
It comes after the state parliament passed the Water Miscellaneous Amendments (WMA) Act in December 2023.
Altering existing legislation on irrigation, the WMA Act aims to enable government policy "to facilitate community management of publicly owned irrigation schemes, where feasible and appropriate".
Tasmanian Irrigation chief executive officer Andrew Kneebone said this would allow the company to delegate some of its powers and functions to other groups.
"Tasmanian Irrigation supports community management of publicly owned irrigation schemes where it makes sense," he said.
"We are always looking for efficiencies in how we operate schemes, and if there's a more efficient way for irrigators to access the schemes, we support that."
As part of the consultation process, Tasmanian Irrigation will hold information sessions throughout May to explain the implications of the legislative changes.
The water utility will also outline what powers and functions can and cannot be delegated and introduce draft documents to set out the steps for irrigator groups to apply for delegation.
"There's a wide range of possible scenarios for delegation, and what irrigators want may vary from scheme to scheme," Mr Kneebone said.
"We need to understand that and facilitate irrigator requirements to the extent the legislation permits."
Not everything is up for delegation, with state-owned irrigation assets unable to be transferred under the current legislation.
Tasmanian Irrigation will also remain the Responsible Water Entity, and ongoing compliance and reporting obligations will stay as its responsibility.
Mr Kneebone said the WMA Act required "robust procedures" to ensure the interests of the government, Tasmanian Irrigation, scheme participants, local communities and the environment were safeguarded.
"We are looking for input from our customers and key stakeholders to help us develop fit-for-purpose processes and documentation," he said.
"There's a lot of detail to work through, which is why we will be holding consultation sessions with irrigators over coming months to help us refine the process so it works for everyone."
A full list of community consultation session times and locations is available on Tasmanian Irrigation's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.