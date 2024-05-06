The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A more efficient way': Tasmanian Irrigation launches consultation process

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
May 6 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Irrigation is considering delegating some of its powers under a recent policy change. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Irrigation is considering delegating some of its powers under a recent policy change. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmanian Irrigation has launched a consultation process into the future of irrigation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.