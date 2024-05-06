CareFlight and Helicopter Resources team up to 'put Tasmanians first'

Australian aeromedical service CareFlight has teamed up with Tasmania's Helicopter Resources in a bid to "transform" emergency response on the island.
The agreement came after the Tasmanian government approached the market to upgrade and enhance its helicopter services across the state.
The partnership aims to bring national experience and local expertise together by substantially improving helicopter capability.
It's set to support existing services in Ambulance Tasmania, Tasmania Police, and land and maritime based search and rescue services.
CareFlight chief executive officer Mick Frewen said if successful in its bid, the not-for-profit would "put Tasmania first".
"We'll reinvest back into the community, ensuring Tasmania has a world-leading emergency air services capability supported through a local centre of excellence in pre-hospital critical care and rotary wing operations and training, delivering new career pathways for Tasmanians," he said.
Having recently exhibited at Agfest, CareFlight now plans to provide first aid training to more than 150 Tasmanian residents free of charge over the coming year.
Established in Sydney in 1986, the organisation used helicopters, jet aircraft, turbo-prop planes and road vehicles to treat more than 9600 patients nationwide last year.
But CareFlight is pre-dated by Helicopter Resources, which opened in 1971 as Australia's first helicopter air ambulance.
The service has been permanently operating in Tasmania since 1985 and supports Parks and Wildlife, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Tasmania Fire Service, Hydro Tasmania and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
Helicopter Resources managing director Bill English said both groups shared key values which underpinned their success.
"We agreed from the outset on the joint commitment to put Tasmanians and Tasmania first," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.