Uncertainty over federal energy relief

By Benjamin Seeder
December 16 2022 - 4:00am
Goanna Energy principal consultant Marc White. Photo by Mitch Woolnough

A federal government energy bill aimed at giving relief to consumers hit by steep electricity price hikes has instead boosted uncertainty among Tasmanian electricity customers that need to sign a new contract by the end of the month, an energy expert has said.

