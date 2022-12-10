The Gorge Hotel saga will continue with another tribunal.
Led by newly-elected City of Launceston councillor Susie Cai, next week's tribunal will be the second she has engaged in against the $50 million project, which has been years in the making.
JAC Group first announced plans for the hotel in August 2016.
The Gorge Hotel was proposed and approved by City of Launceston council back in 2019, but that decision was overturned on tribunal on grounds brought by neighbours.
City of Launceston councillors approved the controversial nine-storey, almost 40-metre high Paterson Street development for a second time in September.
Since then, the council has been through a local government election and has seven new councillors, including Cr Cai.
The hearing will be held in Hobart over two days, Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14, but will mostly likely sit a third day given the number of grounds to be put forward.
Cr Cai said if the hotel development came back to council, she would declare a conflict of interest.
She said the tribunal had always been a priority for her.
"If anything I would withdraw myself from council to go ahead with the tribunal," Cr Cai said.
Cr Cai said the grounds for the tribunal to overturn the application were around height, noise and traffic.
Cr Cai said she had positive feedback from community members who shared her concerns over the Gorge Hotel being built.
Mayor Danny Gibson said "all councillors have engaged in a very rigorous induction process to understand their responsibilities as a member of council".
"I will continue to remind councillors of their obligation to declare conflicts as they present," he said.
"There's nothing in the Act that allows me to determine when someone should or shouldn't leave the room in terms of declaring conflicts or not.
"My role is to promote good governance and to remind councillors of their obligations to promote good governance and to ensure a level of rigour that the community expects in us and our decision making."
While seeking donations to support the tribunal, Cr Cai advised she has consulted with City of Launceston's chief officer and taken legal advice.
As an elected councillor, she must disclose any donations she receives of more than $50.
The five-star hotel would be built on the TRC site, on the corner of Margaret and Paterson streets.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
